Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rises By 13.5%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

FBIO stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 258,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

