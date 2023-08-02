Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Expands By 13.2%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.