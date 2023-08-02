Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases By 13.4%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 917,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.96%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,243,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,008 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

