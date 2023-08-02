Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Decreases By 15.6%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of INSG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 577,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,750. Inseego has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.41.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
