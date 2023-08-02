Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Decreases By 15.6%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inseego Price Performance

Shares of INSG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 577,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,750. Inseego has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

About Inseego

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inseego by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Inseego by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Inseego by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inseego by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.