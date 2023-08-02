Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Increases By 7.5%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.95. 1,346,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

