Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Drops By 12.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Jiayin Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 63,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,142. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 135.07% and a net margin of 33.88%.
Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
Read More
