Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Rises By 8.3%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBH traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $159.21. 3,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

