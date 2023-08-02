Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 0.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,822,000 after acquiring an additional 690,200 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. 2,457,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,005. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.02. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

