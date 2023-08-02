S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $398.11. 1,221,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,228. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

