Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 1.4%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 431.50 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.60). Approximately 76,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.67).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.79. The stock has a market cap of £670.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

(Get Free Report)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.