Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.46 EPS.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. 7,413,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,358. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,285,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.