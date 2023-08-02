Starfox Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 4.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 19,367,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,009,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

