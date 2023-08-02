Starfox Financial Services LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 14.6% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

