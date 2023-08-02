StockNews.com Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $23.09 on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. 1,170,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,546. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.