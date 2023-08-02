Summit Global Investments Has $4.18 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $556.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.20 and its 200-day moving average is $507.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $246.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

