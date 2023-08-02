Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers comprises 3.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,145.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

SKT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 512,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

