Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 642.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,735,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.05%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.