Terra Classic 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.99 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $473.29 million and $18.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001948 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,839,493,469,804 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,474,568,463 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

