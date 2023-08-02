Tetragon Financial Group Limited (TFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on August 29th

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TFG remained flat at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday. 6,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,036. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.08.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

