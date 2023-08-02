Tetragon Financial Group Limited (TFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on August 29th

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:TFG remained flat at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday. 6,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,036. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.08.
