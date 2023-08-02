The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 516,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,281,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,333. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $267.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,786 shares of company stock worth $20,369,724. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

