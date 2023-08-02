The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 804,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,834. Honest has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,747 shares of company stock worth $130,789. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Honest by 386.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honest by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 706,730 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

