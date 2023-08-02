THORChain Price Tops $0.96 (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. THORChain has a total market cap of $181.80 million and $21.11 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,077,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,192,815 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

