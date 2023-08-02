Threshold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.89 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $240.51 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,772.67 or 1.00014636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002214 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,863,354,523.849775 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02359971 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,225,991.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

