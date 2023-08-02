Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 779,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,010. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

