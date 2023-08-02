Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 billion-$304.00 billion.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

TM stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.84. The stock had a trading volume of 525,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $172.36.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

