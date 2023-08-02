TraDAO (TOD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.01

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

