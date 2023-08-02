VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,839.37 or 0.99946656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.