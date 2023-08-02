Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Stake Increased by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Waterdrop accounts for 0.0% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

WDH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 884,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,521. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $719.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of -1.04. Waterdrop Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Waterdrop had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Waterdrop

(Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.