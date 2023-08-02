Wayfinding Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock worth $226,781,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

