Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. 9,196,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

