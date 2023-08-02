West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $271,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $262.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.