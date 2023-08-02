WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,053.86 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $1,053.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00312850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00022310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003380 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

