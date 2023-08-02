Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $138.45. 832,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

