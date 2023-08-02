Worldcoin Trading 3% Higher This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $282.90 million and approximately $118.41 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00008169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,940,095 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 114,874,905.88560295 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.27386149 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $105,191,088.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.