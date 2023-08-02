XRUN Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $3.40 million and $4,879.90 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

