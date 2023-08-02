Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47-$7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39-$7.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.27. 3,450,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

