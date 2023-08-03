1,106 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,364,000. Celsius makes up about 1.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.36. 875,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,788. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,176 shares of company stock worth $52,736,563. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.