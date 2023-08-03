13,604 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,881,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $11,344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,781,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,629,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 136,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

