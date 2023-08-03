369,099 Shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 369,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CDTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 228,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,067. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

