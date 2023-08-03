425 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 12,672,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,368,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

