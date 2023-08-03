506,081 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 506,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Neogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 853,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,290. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

