7,500 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.13. The stock had a trading volume of 698,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

