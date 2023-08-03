90,000 Shares in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Biomea Fusion makes up approximately 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 277,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,103. The firm has a market cap of $677.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,780,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

