AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

