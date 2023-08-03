Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Accenture by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Accenture by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.76. The stock had a trading volume of 846,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.75.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

