Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $875.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,131 shares of company stock worth $48,373. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 302,731 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

