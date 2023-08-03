Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Up 2.7 %

ADNT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 1,492,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,678. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.83 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Adient alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 488.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 218.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 661,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.