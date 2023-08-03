Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. Adient’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Adient stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 1,492,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. Adient has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

