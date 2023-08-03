ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Up 5.7%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.25 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). 6,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

ADVFN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

About ADVFN

(Get Free Report)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.