AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of AECOM worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,084. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

